TD Securities Begins Coverage on Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Investment analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

ONEXF stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Onex has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 74.31% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

