Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.