Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $7.66 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

