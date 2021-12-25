Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 154,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,165,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 24.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

