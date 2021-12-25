Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

