Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 32,909 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Truist boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

