Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 26,727 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

