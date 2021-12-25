Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 740 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

