Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $239,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

