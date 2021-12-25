Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

