Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 438 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $410.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.