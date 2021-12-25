Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 91 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.70 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $273.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

