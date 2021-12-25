Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THLLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($140.45) to €100.00 ($112.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 22,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.