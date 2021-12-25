The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in AES by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

