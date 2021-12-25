The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 25.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 855.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

