The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.20).

GYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.49) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:GYM traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.27). 421,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,486. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 197.18 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.19). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The stock has a market cap of £439.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.01.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

