The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 100,032 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

