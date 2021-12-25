The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $265.68

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.68 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 264.02 ($3.49). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.54), with a volume of 692,925 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Damien Maltarp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,439.56).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

