The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

