The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after buying an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.