The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Western Union reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after buying an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

