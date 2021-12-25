TOKPIE Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $12,222.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0795 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 2,145,798,854% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

