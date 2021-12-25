TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 332,770 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

