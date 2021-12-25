Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the typical volume of 1,712 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,583.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. Coursera has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

