Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $122,524.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

