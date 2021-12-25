Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trane Technologies worth $107,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Shares of TT stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

