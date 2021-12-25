Transcodium Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,696.27 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $214,696.27 and approximately $231.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.