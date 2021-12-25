Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOLWF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TOLWF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

