TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of TriState Capital worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $993.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

