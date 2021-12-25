TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $437,880.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

