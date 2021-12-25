Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.04

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and traded as high as $71.25. Truxton shares last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $205.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.