TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.