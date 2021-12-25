Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Turing alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TWKS opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.