Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.09. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 10,879 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKC shares. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 483,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

