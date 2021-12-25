Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

