U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,702 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $2,634,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $557,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 106.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 51,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $117.50 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.