U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

