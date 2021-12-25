U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.