U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

