U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 157,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

ACB stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.