U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $9.18 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

