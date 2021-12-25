UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in UDR by 320.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in UDR by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in UDR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $59.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.