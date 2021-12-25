Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 115,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,538 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

