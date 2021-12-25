Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,231.82 ($55.91).

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.49) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.77) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($46.24) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($49.54) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,952.50 ($52.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £101.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,914.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,049.59. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($49.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($65.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a GBX 35.98 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

