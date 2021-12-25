United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

UAL opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.