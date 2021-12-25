United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in United States Cellular by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $32.08 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

