United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
