United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

