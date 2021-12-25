UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $495.38 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $498.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

