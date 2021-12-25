US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $247.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 351,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $963.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.14. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

