UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Down 3.2%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95. 1,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 534,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USER. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.