Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale expects iron ore production in 2021 to range between 315 million tons (Mt) and 320 Mt for 2021. It expects to end this year with production capacity of 341 Mt. For 2021, it expects to produce nickel in the range of 165 kt to 170 kt and copper in the band of 295 kt to 300 kt. Even though iron ore prices had plunged earlier this year, it has picked up lately, on prospects of improving demand in China. China’s property sector is showing signs of improvement. This has also aided copper prices as well. Inflated input and freight costs will likely weigh on the company's margins. Nevertheless, its ongoing efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and controlling costs will help negate the impact. Backed by a solid balance sheet, the company continues to invest in growth projects that will aid growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. HSBC cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

